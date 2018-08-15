Pet Rescue Group collects for “I Don’t Want It” sale

Leslie Rocco

Wags & Walkers, who volunteer at Pima County Animal Care Center (PACC) to socialize and adopt pets, will have space again at the October ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale. We’re collecting donations now; perfect time to clear the clutter and pass along some items you no longer use. Turn gently used household and pet items and small furniture into lifesaving donations for homeless pets. We are especially looking for donations of gently used purses, jewelry and scarves. If an item is an original designer, please leave a note in it and let us know. Our jewelry table was a huge success last year! Contact Suzanne Reagan at 520-818-0045 or r.reagan4@gmail.com for drop off.