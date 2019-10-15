Pet Rescue fundraiser October 19

Marcia Vernon

This is our biggest fundraiser for the benefit of homeless pets at Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). You can help by donating your clean, gently used pet and household items as well as small furniture. We are also collecting used jewelry, scarves, and purses for the sale. We will be accepting donations for the sale up to Saturday, Oct. 12.

You can also support our efforts, by coming to the sale and buying a fun treasure from our table. For more information about donating items for the sale, please contact Jan Pede at jhpede@gmail.com. See you Oct. 19 at the sale in the parking lot at the MountainView Clubhouse from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Last year’s sale proceeds allowed us to purchase two new syringe pumps for the PACC clinic to assist in the treatment of critical care cases. The previous year we were able to assist with start-up costs for a volunteer training group (Top Dogs) who work with dogs at PACC needing additional training on their way to new homes. Behavior training and critical medical intervention are helping PACC move towards saving the last 10%, and your support is making a difference.