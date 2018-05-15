Brenda Koch

It is that time of year when the Resurrection Church of SaddleBrooke members join each other for a Patio Party to socialize and get to know their fellow worshippers in a more relaxed atmosphere. This is the last church social event as we close out the busy part of the year in SaddleBrooke.

This Patio Party was held on April 13 with such an overwhelming response, it was broken into two separate parties. Kelly Rospond hosted 20 members and Sandy and Dale Williamson hosted 26 members for fun, food, drink, and a darn good time! I was at Sandy and Dale’s so I will discuss this party; the members on Kelly’s patio also enjoyed great food and great times.

First of all, the weather was perfect. The party began with the members circulating around the patio, renewing friendships and making new ones, discussing vacation plans and enjoying the spectacular view. Before loading up on the goodies that everyone brought to share, we joined hands and Sandy led us into the Johnny Appleseed prayer song. It has so much energy and really makes one smile thinking about all the gifts God gives us; He provides our every need.

The abundance of food included kale salad with quinoa, several meatball dishes, chicken wings, a peanut sauce with crackers, a wonderful smoked salmon dip, two great crab offerings and the little bacon-wrapped smokies which were gone in a flash! After we piled our plates high and feasted on all the goodies, Sandy’s crowning dessert was served…Tres Leches cake topped with strawberries and whipped cream! Believe me, no one left the party without a full stomach. Several ladies pitched in and assisted with the cleanup and some took leftovers for later.

Sign-up sheets to attend or host a Patio Party can be found at the church services of the Resurrection Church at SaddleBrooke. All-denominational Sunday worship services are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Vermilion Room of the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Beginning May 28, 2018; however, we will only hold the 10:00 a.m. church service. All are welcome!