Partners Western Summer Dance Activities

Jane Gromelski

For you country western dancers who are here all summer, or in between travels, Dottie and Harry Adams are willing to lead reviews of partner pattern dances, through August, on Tuesdays in the Mariposa Room, from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you are interested, please email me, and I will pass the list of names and emails on to Dottie.

Partner pattern dances are a fun addition to the two-step and waltz.

Some are easy, others more intricate. All increase your dancing pleasure. There is no charge for the review. You don’t have to be a club member.

If you are new to partner pattern dance, I suggest you come to the review, work on two or three dances, then leave before your brain overloads! Come the following week and work on the same dances. When you are comfortable, learn another dance. We all started this way!

If you need a slower approach, we will have beginner’s classes for partner pattern dances starting the second week of October, as well as our beginner and intermediate series of Texas two-step and western waltz.

We have a change in the schedule. Thursdays will be coached practice for class students. Tuesdays will be partner pattern classes, and Mondays will be Texas two-step and waltz classes. The beginner classes are scheduled at 6 p.m., intermediate classes at 7 p.m. We make our classes fun because we think dancing is fun! This is one of the few sports where you are encouraged to embrace your partner, and it is great exercise for your mind and your body. If you have never danced, the Texas two-step is the easiest dance to learn. Four steps forward, repeat!

Partners Western Dance Club will try to have a DJ dance monthly and Wild Ride playing as a country band monthly. We have a great group of country western dancers, and we are all anxious to get back on the dance floor. Come, grab your partner and your neighbors, and learn how to have a ground-pounding, boot-stomping good time! Yee Haw!

Email me at [email protected]