Papercrafters host monthly FUN SHOPS!

Carol Thompson

Participants enjoyed our July Fun Shop: Note Card Box Kit. The presenters were Liz Spielmann and Marlene Theissen. We all walked away with a box that holds note paper and pen, photos or gift cards. It was a clever recycling use of the many stamping boxes we all collect in the club. Many suggestions were made so we can make them on our own and they make great gifts!

Fun Shops are held monthly and organized by Marge Wong and Karin Menghini. Many times the teachers are our own PaperCrafter members but often times they bring in talent from outside of SaddleBrooke. This gives the members the opportunity to learn new techniques in the use of paper and color. Fun Shops are open to any SaddleBrooke PaperCrafter member.

Come see what all the fun is about at our monthly meetings held in the HOA 1 Craft Room No. 4 at 1:00 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information contact our Vice President Opal Larkin opallarkin@wbhsi.com or call her at 520-825-4062.