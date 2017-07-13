Paper Crafters donate cards

Carol Thompson

Once again, SaddleBrooke PaperCrafters donated their handmade greeting cards to a local senior living center. Desert Springs residents were the recipients this summer. These folks loved the cards we placed on their doors and one of the local residents is pictured here with her card!

Our PaperCrafters group donates greeting cards to independent and assisted living homes as well as the Senior Village service recipients here in SaddleBrooke. Many have a cheery note that they can use to send a friend; some are birthday wishes and some just a friendly hello.

We welcome visitors to come and see what we’re all about! Stop by SaddleBrooke HOA1 Craft Room 4 the second Wednesday of each month at 1:00 p.m. or contact Vice President Opal Larkin at opallarkin@wbhsi.com or call her at 520-825-4062.

Come join us and get those creative juices flowing!