P.E.O. star scholarship student visits Chapter EP to say thanks

Varda Main

P.E.O. Chapter EP was thrilled to have Stephanie Clark, her mom Laurie Clark and her grandmother June Blackwell as guests at a recent meeting. Stephanie, sponsored by Chapter EP, was recently awarded the prestigious P.E.O. Star Scholarship, which provides $2,500 towards university expenses.

P.E.O. chapters each year seek out exceptional high school seniors to sponsor for this award. Chapter EP’s Star Scholarship Committee, Diane Ewing, Dianne Ashby and Dianne Fulkerson, mentored Stephanie through the highly competitive process.

A recent graduate of Horizon Honors School in Phoenix, Stephanie lettered thirteen times in varsity (including choir, theater, competitive cheer and basketball) and was a member of the National Honor Society. In the fall she will enter Arizona State University where she will major in musical theater and minor in dance. Stephanie’s passion is to help people pursue their dreams. In her application essay, she wrote, “We are all destined for the stars, for we all have a purpose. I am confident that my purpose is to help people discover their own light.” Apropos to this statement, Stephanie delighted Chapter EP by singing the song, Someone to Watch Over Me.

Stephanie, Laurie and June expressed heartfelt thanks to Chapter EP for sponsoring her for the Star Scholarship.

P.E.O. is a women’s organization that seeks to help women pursue their educational dreams. For more information on P.E.O., please visit peointernational.org.