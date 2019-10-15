P.E.O. Fashion Show and Luncheon tickets on sale soon

Varda Main

It’s almost time to buy your tickets for Chapter EP’s acclaimed P.E.O. Fashion Show and Luncheon. The sisters of Chapter EP hold this event each year to raise funds for scholarships awarded to women pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in the U.S.A. and Canada. Please help our chapter support this wonderful endeavor by attending the Fashion Show and Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

This year’s theme for the event is “Gems of P.E.O.” Come see some of those gems modeling the attractive clothing provided by Chico’s. Oh yes, this year’s luncheon will feature your choice of one of two quiches (one being a vegetarian version) accompanied by a hot salad and rich dessert.

Tickets sell for $30 and go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the SaddleBrooke TWO Office, 38759 S. MountainView Boulevard. Don’t delay as tickets sometimes sell out the first day. Also, we will hold a 50/50 drawing to add to the excitement.

During this popular event, we can enjoy each other’s company, break bread together, and raise money to assist young women pursuing careers of their dreams and reaching for the stars.

P.E.O. chapters support the educational and charitable funds of the P.E.O. Sisterhood but are not classified as charitable by the IRS. Therefore, donations to individual chapters do not meet the IRS requirements for a charitable income tax donation. P.E.O. shall not be liable in any way for any goods and services supplied by third-party vendors or public establishments.