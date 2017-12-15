Orientation To Hiking In The Desert

Rob Simms

If you are new to hiking in Arizona or have not hiked recently, you may want to learn about hiking in the Sonoran Desert from our experienced SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Guides. If so, you are invited to attend a Hiking Orientation Presentation at 2:00 p.m., January 31, in the MountainView Ballroom (west side). Among the topics to be discussed are how to prepare for the desert’s special conditions, how to choose the hike that is right for you and what type of clothing and equipment are recommended. These tips should make hiking more enjoyable and safer for you. Information will also be presented about the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, the types of hikes we offer and our other club programs. This presentation is open to all SaddleBrooke residents and renters interested in hiking in Arizona. You do not have to be a member of the club to attend the orientation and no reservations are necessary. Please visit our website, saddlebrookehikingclub.com, to learn more about the club. For further information please contact our chief guides: Rob Simms at 517-410-9031 or Phil McNamee at 520-369-4504. We hope to see everyone interested in hiking in our desert southwest at this special program.