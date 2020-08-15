Oracle, Arizona’s Hidden Gem

Stuart Watkins

Each Wednesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m., the community of Oracle holds a Farmer’s Market offering homemade candy, cookies, soaps, candles, articles of clothing, art pieces, and books by local authors. No entry fee!

Food is available for purchase and there is usually a local musician playing for tips. But, playing on stage is his or her real pleasure.

The lady who bought the Dirty Snow food cart serves snow cones for as little as $1. I bought a root beer snow cone for $2 and wish I had bought a larger size—so good!

Most of the vendors are single moms or moms seeking to supplement their family income. Two ladies from Oro Valley were there offering Mary Kay products.

The musician invited me on stage to recite a few of my cowboy poems, and they were well received. He even called for me to come back on stage two more times. What fun!

Jerry and Sue Parra’s Trading Post at 1300 American Avenue is where everyone gathers; the store is open with all kinds of items for sale not found elsewhere. The metal structures created by Jerry Parra will catch your eye for sure.

I will have a table promoting my books next Wednesday and hope to see you there.