Northridge Dental Sponsors a Pickleball Court!

Nancy Dowell

The SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) is thrilled to announce that Northridge Dental, located in Catalina, has confirmed a donation to SaddleBrooke’s new Pickleball Complex. Their generous financial support will be acknowledged with a plaque on one of the pickleball courts.

Family-owned Northridge Dental opened in 2004. The warm, modern, and inviting office provides a serene environment that immediately inspires patient confidence and comfort. The office and staff go above and beyond CDC COVID-19 protocols with patient screening, sanitizing, state-of-the-art protective wear, and an air quality management system. The practice is focused on comprehensive, gentle care using high-tech dental equipment. Initial complimentary consultations are offered with dental treatment plans and individualized recommendations are provided. Dr. Haft offers a full range of services including, but not limited to, cleanings, complex dental needs, cosmetic care, dentures, snore and night guards, implants, low-radiation x-rays, crowns, and fillings.

Dr. Todd completed his DDS degree in 1993 at Creighton University and is an active member of American Dental Association (ADA), Arizona Dental Association (AZDA), Southern Arizona Dental Society (SADS, President 2008), and Spear Education Study Club and Faculty Club member. Northridge Dental’s mission statement reads, “We at Northridge Dental are committed to providing every patient with excellent and individual dental care in a warm and caring environment. Our patients will be treated like family by our highly skilled and extraordinary team to deliver the highest standard of overall health.”

Dr. Todd has a personal connection to SPA. He was mentored by now retired dentist, Bob Shelton, and guided on the business of running a dental office by Nancy Shelton. The Sheltons are long-time SaddleBrooke residents and passionate pickleball players. Both doctors commented on the outstanding staff they work(ed) with, some of whom have been employed by one or the other or both of them for over 30 years.

SaddleBrooke is lucky to have a dental option that offers world-class care just a short distance away.

SPA has plans in place to begin the construction of the new SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex. The project will expand the existing six-court facility to 14 courts, restrooms, a ramada, parking, and storage. SPA club members and the SaddleBrooke community are very appreciative of the support of Northridge Dental.

To find out more about Northridge Dental, call their office at 520-825-2195 or visit their website at www.northridgedentalaz.com. Their office is located at 16215 N. Oracle Road, just about a 10-minute drive from SaddleBrooke.

Thank you so much! We cannot wait to place your plaque.