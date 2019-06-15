Nonfiction Book Group notice

Kathleen Van Sistine

The Nonfiction Book Discussion Group meets at 1:00 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the meeting room at the Iris Dewhurst Public Library in Catalina. It is the only nonfiction book group that we are aware of in our geographic area. We attract members from Catalina, Oro Valley and SaddleBrooke and are in our eighth year of reading books proposed and voted on by members of our group.

The library staff posts a list of the chosen books on the library bulletin board. We all read the same book and have a lively discussion. Our group is informal; there is no discussion leader.

You are invited to attend one of our meetings. For more information, please call Kathleen Van Sistine at 520-818-6316.