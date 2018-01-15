Night Club 2 dance classes begin

Jane Gromelski

Night Club Two Step is a dance invented by Buddy Schwimmer. Its pattern is quick, quick slow. That’s pretty dry. It is actually a more relaxed, easy to learn, dance. It has a unique look on the dance floor. It is one of my favorites. We use it at both Ballroom and Western dances. It is a great dance for ballads or “what do I do to this song?” Lady In Red by Chris De Burgh or Alan Jackson’s Remember When are good examples of songs to which you can dance Night Club Two.

We will offer Beginning Night Club Two lessons at 5:00 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView on Thursday evenings starting January 25. Classes will be one hour long. Classes will continue on February 1, 8, 22 and March 1. You don’t have to be Fred and Ginger to have a great time dancing. The tuition for the five week series will be $40 per couple.

We will be teaching social dancing; by that we mean non–competitive and relaxed. You don’t have to be perfect dancers to have fun. We think that concentrating on one dance for five classes will reinforce the dance steps and enable students to actually do the Night Club Two by the end of the set of classes. To help you retain the steps, we have an optional free coached practice on Mondays at 5:00 p.m., also in the Mariposa Room. Dancing is fun! What other sport allows you to hold your partner in your arms? (Ok, the Luge, but it’s in the cold and dangerous). I won’t even mention how good dancing is for our minds and cardiovascular systems. It is fun! Learning and class can be part of the fun.

Please email me that you would like to enroll in the class. Stan and I are SaddleBrooke residents and have been teaching the Partners Western Dance Classes, Swing and various other Ballroom Dance Classes here since 2006. We want to encourage dancing here in SaddleBrooke by sharing our knowledge, so you can share in the fun.

There are always dance opportunities; don’t miss out on the chance to participate because you can’t dance!

Questions? Email me, Jane Gromelski at jgromelski@aol.com.