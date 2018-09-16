News from Sunrise Rotary Club

Maggie De Block

Jeremiah Pate is a sophomore at the University of Arizona, where he is majoring in Biochemistry. His dedication to research has been acknowledged at both State and International levels. Jeremiah was recognized by Governor Doug Ducey as the 2015 Arizona Future Innovator of the Year. Representing Arizona as a four-year international science fair alumni Jeremiah was awarded the 2017 Dudley R. Herschblach Award and Best of Category in Translational Medical Science for his Parkinson’s disease research at Intel’s International Science and Engineering Fair. Jeremiah’s development of an algorithm to identify proteins associated with possible neurodegenerative disease treatment led to the modification of small heat shock proteins to curb alpha-synuclein aggregation. Using this method, Jeremiah successfully reversed Parkinson’s disease in Drosophila. Jeremiah has just returned from a six-week internship at University of Pennsylvania’s Shorter Laboratory and will continue his research remotely in the fall. Jeremiah recently represented the United States as a guest at the 2017 Nobel Prize ceremonies in Stockholm, Sweden and a participant at the first Forbes Under 30 Global Summit in Israel.

