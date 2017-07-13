New Photography Club is growing!

Vicki Cunningham and Barbara Wilder

Well—this new club has more fun photographing than watching a barrel of monkeys! We are an open, welcoming, cohesive group that loves to see our world and show it off through the lens of a camera. There are tutorials that will help you see nature right here in your back yard. There are wonderful wildlife photographers who will share their pictures and tell you what an “F” stop is, ISO, aperture and a formula to set up your camera and where to wait to get that “perfect shot” of a red Cardinal.

We meet regularly to do things together like shooting the rising moon, the Milky Way, Botanical Gardens, Catalina Gardens and the Barrio in Tucson. I have lived here for over eight years and must say that I have never had so much fun. Food? You bet! We eat after every trip. Last week we went to Oracle to the Trading Post then to the Patio Café to eat a fantastic lunch.

Take some time to give us the “Sniff Test” on a Wednesday or a Friday, open study lab, from 9:00 a.m. until noon in the Agate Room in the Arts and Crafts Center. If you want to know more about taking good pictures, or if you take great pictures and want to mentor those who would like to learn more, come and learn. The cost is $5 for membership. The members are the best! We will be here all summer long watching videos on landscapes, photo journalism, etc., night skies and addressing your photo problems. Included each meeting are mentors with cameras to show you how to take that wonderful shot you have been dreaming of. You will also start to understand the equipment you own or what equipment you may want to buy in the future. Roddy and Barbara Wilder are there, willing to help you. There are also others with amazing resumes who will teach you their best.

The pictures are from our Field Trip to the Trading Post on June 13. We hope you will stick your toe in the water to see what fun we have regularly. It is an amazing world!