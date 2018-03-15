New Beginnings Guitar and Ukulele classes at SaddleBrooke

Ted Crowley

What: New Beginning Guitar and Ukulele classes at SaddleBrooke.

When: Every Friday morning from March 23 through May 25. Ukulele 9:30-10:25 a.m. Guitar 10:30-11:25 a.m. Ten classes total.

Where: The Cactus room at the SaddleBrooke TWO Clubhouse 38735 S Mountainview Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85739

Who: The teacher is Ted Crowley, a professional musician with a B.A. and a M.A. in music, over 30 years of teaching experience and a performance career that has included both classical and popular performance experience in radio, television, concert halls, clubs and recording studios. The students will be those of any age who have a desire to learn. No prior experience is necessary and the ability to read music is also not required. Those who do have some background are welcome as well. The cost is $100 for either course.

How to register: The classes are very limited in size to provide personalized instruction. To register contact Ted Crowley at 925-676-8558 or email crowleyted@yahoo.com.

Type of Instruction: There are many ways to play a guitar or a ukulele. These classes will be based on learning to play chords in a simple popular style. Most popular songs of any type (folk, rock, jazz, blues, etc.) use only three or four chords per song. The singing melody and the words may be very different, but the underlying chord structure is not; that is the secret which explains why popular musicians can play so many different songs without printed music and why so many people want to play a guitar or ukulele. You only must learn how to play three or four chords to generate thousands of songs! It’s simple and fun to do. All you must do is bring a functioning guitar or ukulele and yourself.

Singing along with the songs will be encouraged but is not required. Every student will receive all the printed material needed for the course plus a CD with 23 songs that we will learn to play, and you will practice at home by playing along with these original recordings of songs that you will already know. There is no fear of being left behind because the instructional material is entirely modular. In the three-chord song Words of Love by Buddy Holly, which we will be playing along with the Beatles recording of, some will play all three chords while those who are presently less accomplished will play only two or just one. When you are ready to step up to the next level, you will do so.

Help and questions: If you need help finding a guitar or ukulele, or have any questions regarding the courses, please call me at 925-676-8558.