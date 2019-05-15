National Pickleball Champ instructs residents

Earlier in February of 2019, Scott Moore (No. 1 ranked pickleball player in the world over age 50) conducted two days of private clinics for members of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA). Scott is the winner of 20 national championships and he and his wife Susan (a nationally ranked player herself) graciously accepted an invitation from SPA members Kevin Tharp and Gary Stevens to come and conduct personal instruction via a series of small clinics. Thirty-six enthusiastic SPA members of all skill levels signed up and participated. We are so thankful to Scott and Susan for coming to SaddleBrooke!

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport among all ages in the United States, including those in active retirement. SPA currently has 644 members. Our rapidly growing club continues to request cooperation from both HOAs to expand our Ridgeview facility to better accommodate the largest club in SaddleBrooke as well as future club members.

One of the most significant factors mentioned by retirees before choosing a retirement community is the availability of ample pickleball courts. Real estate professionals attest to the fact that home resale values increase dramatically in senior communities offering large modern pickleball facilities. Combine this with proven health benefits and a sport allowing all ages to play together, everyone is a winner!