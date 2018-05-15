Music Mends Minds Restoring the Rhythm of Life community concert May 23

Music Mends Minds: Restoring the Rhythm of Life (sponsored by SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary) will hold its first SaddleBrooke concert on Wednesday, May 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in MountainView Ballroom West.

We all know someone who has suffered from the devastating effects of neurodegenerative diseases. Music Mends Minds (http://www.musicmendsminds.org) is a nonprofit organization that creates musical support bands for patients who are living with diseases such as Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, brain injury, stroke and PTSD. Music Mends Minds originated in California with the help of Rotary International and has established a number of chapters there. We are starting our first chapter in Arizona with the support of the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club http://saddlebrookesunriserotary.com.

While our bands are for seniors with neurodegenerative diseases, all are welcome to make and/or enjoy music. Everyone is welcome to bring an instrument and join in the fun. Learn how the power of music can help change brain chemistry and celebrate life!

Please join us and help spread the word. No charge.

For more information, contact Earlene Lewis 520-954-5859 or Nancy Klawitter 520-500-6563.