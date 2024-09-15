MPWGA Hosts the Return of the Beach Bums

Denise Cashmore

The Return of the Beach Bums Tournament was held on Aug. 20 at The Preserve Golf Course. Both MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) and SaddleBrooke Ranch Women’s Golf Associations (SBRWGA) played in this fun event, organized by Debbie McMullin and Kim Cox. It was a 7:30 a.m. shotgun, and everyone played red/yellow combo tees. There were 72 players, making up 18 foursomes, divided into two flights, competing for the top spots. Each foursome included an MPWGA and an SBRWGA duo, and for each hole, the duos were assigned to either play “for the beach” or play normal. Sound easy? Not always, but it was fun trying, and it was a great opportunity to meet golfers from another club. Scoring for each hole was the total of best net “beach” shot and best net “normal” hole. Tee boxes were decorated with beach balls, and designated bunkers were marked with a red flag, bucket, and shovel, in case someone wanted to spend a little extra time playing at the beach.

The Awards Luncheon was held at the MountainView ballroom where tables were custom decorated by Kim Cox with a cute beach theme, and ladies enjoyed a crisp chicken Caesar salad, a cold ice cream sandwich, and special Beach Day Mai Tais. As a bonus to MPWGA cash prizes, the event sponsor, Wildfire Wings & Grill, handed out restaurant gift cards for Closest to the Pin and encouraged the group to contact them with any special event gathering ideas.

Winners of the Sand Flea Flight

1st place: (tie) Team Joanne Garcia, Linda Sherfy, Dawn Roarty, Randi Roberts/Team Carol Mihal, Susan Ness, Susan Dell, Linda Berg

3rd place: Team Mary Drake, Jennifer Valverde, Cathy Quesnell, Mary Miller

4th place: Team Charlotte Graham, Toni Graves, Carey Ricard, Connie Maslowski

Winners of the Sand Crab Flight

1st place: Team Patty Cimo, Karen Jordan, Jenni Farquhar, Debbie Ogle

2nd place: (tie) Team Debra Ferguson, Kim Rice, Mary Kay Nordhill, Connie Ward/Team Diane Taylor, Joanne Oliver, Judy Grow, Mary Clark

4th place: Team Carol Garofalo, Kathi Dyer, Karen Erickson, Cookie Kaplan

Closest to the Pin Winners: Listed player and partner received gift cards from sponsor Wildfire Wings & Grill. Hole 4: Suan Ness and Carol Mihal, Hole 6: Judy Callahan and Mary Hoover, Hole 11: Connie Maslowski and Carey Ricard, Hole 14: Denny Dalton and Donny Yon

Please check MPWGA.com for full results, upcoming events, and a photo slideshow of this event presented by Andrea Gray.