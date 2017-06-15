The MPMGA’s Desert Classic Member Guest results

Bob Edelblut

If you were allowed behind the curtains and could observe for just a moment all that it takes to make our Desert Classic Member Guest the highlight that it has become you would be exhausted. Believe me, the small army of volunteers putting this event together worked tirelessly for many months so that those who came would enjoy a world class tournament. Thank you, thank you.

The three day event was played on three courses: the SaddleBrooke Ranch Golf Club, the Preserve Golf Club and the MountainView Golf Club. Day one was a two-man scramble at the Ranch followed by lunch and a reward ceremony in the Ranch Bistro. All participants enjoyed using their gift certificates to purchase items in the Footjoy Store or the Pro Shop. Day two was a Best Net Stableford competition at the Preserve. Lunch was served on the Preserve patio and, yes, there were more prizes given to the day’s winners. After lunch everybody returned to the course to compete in the Shootout, a fun filled sudden death play-off open to all teams. Day three was a two-man Modified Shamble at MountainView and the closing ceremony and luncheon were held in the ballroom.

Okay, are you ready for the good stuff? The field this year was 30 two-man teams grouped into three flights and if my math is correct prizes were awarded 75 times. Yes, there were some who were multiple winners! Dennis Marchand and John Eakin were winners of the First Flight with a combined score of 188. Tony Blunt and Lew Townsend won the Third Flight with a combined score of 193. Well done, gentlemen! Roland Dell and his partner Mike Ewing are a prime example of a team that won multiple times. Listen to this – they were our Overall Champions with a combined score of 179. They also were winners of the Second Flight and finished in the money each day within their flight. Oops, I almost forgot – they also recorded the lowest score of the tournament, a net 55 on day three. Great golf, gentlemen! The last big winners are Jack Hammond and Ed Holland. They bested the other flight winners in a chip-off to become the Shoot-Out Champions. Good chipping!

Once again Robson Resort Communities was the featured sponsor of the Desert Classic and Lexus of Tucson and Golf Cars of Arizona continued their support by providing big time rewards for a hole-in-one. Remember that army? Joe Oczak, Tournament Chairman, assembled the team of volunteers and directed all of their activities. Great job, Joe, and many thanks to each and every one who helped! What are you doing next year? And finally, our Golf Course Staff and our Banquet Operations at each location treated us all like champions. Your efforts made our event very special. Thank you.