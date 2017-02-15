MountainView Preserve Men’s 9-Hole League news

Tim Morsani

The MountainView-Preserve Men’s 9-Hole League is in the midst of its eighth year. All golfers have collected their winnings and now begin 2017 with a clean slate. Most of the big money (pro-shop credit) is awarded by way of a spring and a fall tournament. Special congratulations go to 2016 leaders Mike Reale, Steve Pomeroy, Dick Somers, Dick Stehr, Horst Schuler and newcomer Tom McDonald. Pictured are Messrs. Stehr, Pomeroy and MacDonald.

The MVP 9ers play either the MountainView or Preserve Course on Tuesday afternoons. In addition to the greens fee, $5 in cash is collected at the pro-shop to build the prize fund and pay for range balls. There is also a weekly skins game which is strictly voluntary and carries a $2 buy-in. The group plays all year long – summer too – and the dues are only $40 per year.

If you enjoy playing golf in a totally relaxed, no-pressure environment with a group of congenial gents, the MVP 9ers is the place. The club currently has 46 members. Joining is easy – just email the 9ers golf guru Bob Bujnovsky (VP) rbujnovsky@q.com or club President Bob Neuman at rjneuman@q.com. If you’d like to play a round just to check out the group, the contacts are the same.