MountainView Preserve Lady Niners Present “Let It Snow”

Eileen J. Snearly

On Dec. 1, 2020, gratefully there was no snow, but had extraordinarily strong winds.

The lady niners showed up in great numbers and played their best despite the winds.

The chairpersons and their committee had many challenging decisions because of COVID-19. There was no luncheon or gatherings of any kind, which included voting for the new officers for 2021. The voting was done by paper ballot at the registration table.

A goodie bag of treats was handed to each golfer with napkins so they could be eaten on the course.

Looking forward to 2021 when we will be back to what the new normal will be.