Men’s Fellowship Breakfast notice

Jim Jensen

On Oct. 16, Community Church at SaddleBrooke CCSB’s Men’s Fellowship is holding another Men’s Breakfast. It will be held at the SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Ballroom, and doors open at 8 a.m. This is a wonderful time of fellowship and an excellent opportunity to bring a friend to enjoy a good meal and a great program with some great guys. And, just to tempt you, special cinnamon battered French toast with fruit, bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs are on the menu. All this for $21 per person.

Dr. Larry Behers will be talking with us about “My Place in God’s Universe.” Dr. Behers is an astronomer with Project Astro, and he is a member of a research team at Uppsala University in Sweden. He will discuss the relationship of God and science—how they are compatible, and tell us some of the intricate facts of our solar system and cosmos that point to a loving God as the creator and designer. Dr. Behers is a true man of faith and a well renowned scientist.

You won’t want to miss this great time of Christian fellowship, great food (sweet and savory), and a unique opportunity to better understand our God’s creation.

Sign-up through our website at http://www.ccsb.us. Go to Events > Men’s Ministry. Register and pay directly online through the included forms.

CCSB is an all denominational group of believers meeting at the DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.