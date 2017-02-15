Men’s 9ers Heroes Luncheon

Ed Sand

The Heroes Luncheon has become a SaddleBrooke 9ers Men’s Golf League tradition. The event was held on Tuesday, December 13 at the Westward Look Resort. This year, as in the past, began with cocktails in the bar area giving members and their spouses or significant others a chance to mingle and meet everyone. Then the event moved into the adjoining banquet room for the delicious salad or soup, lunch and dessert.

Everyone agreed the prickly pear and grilled chicken sandwich was the favorite. This event has gotten its name as a chance to share a wonderful time and pay back the women who allow their golfers time to play, but also a time to remember members who have passed away. This year, as in the past, was chaired by Ted Swenson, former president of the SaddleBrooke 9ers Golf League. v