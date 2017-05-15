Mama Mia! What a pizza party

Lynne Kumza

Thank you and congratulations to the new Social Committee for a fun, successful and delicious Pizza Party. The SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club began their fun dancing (with light feet) in the Vermilion Room at HOA 1 Clubhouse. It was so nice to see many new faces from the Novice Class attending the festivities.

The party moved down a couple of blocks to the lovely home of Shirley Miller for refreshments. A greens salad and sangria was prepared by our master chef Shirley Miller and hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries (which were devoured instantly) were served for dessert.

A Short Quiz

Who made the pizza? Hint—A small ancient Roman emperor. For the answer, see the photograph.

Another exciting event took place just a few days before the party. An all-day line dance workshop was held in Rincon with 170 dancers in attendance. Ten different line dance organizations participated from the greater Phoenix and Tucson areas. SaddleBrooke showed their support with 14 happy dancers. A tasty lunch of croissant sandwiches, chips and home-made desserts was served and just for fun, boot bling jewelry was for sale on the sidelines. The instruction focused on fun beginner and high-beginner popular dances.

“A Single Dream Is More Powerful Than A Thousand Realities.” If your dream is to enjoy dancing, come join the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club and we will “Dance Our Dream” together! For more information about our club, check out our website at sbldc.weebly.com or contact Terri Gage at 262-8304.