Making A Difference is in the Bag

Barbara Barr

On a regular basis, some of the members of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will start their Saturday mornings at IMPACT of Southern Arizona packing meals for the Food Bank. Our club members have fun mixing fellowship and fun to make a difference in the community. We generally fill grocery bags for between 150 to over 200 families in the area.

Our Rotary Club works on a variety of service projects, which are just one aspect of The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke. We also raise funds to financially support multiple projects for children, youth, and people of all ages. In addition, we gather weekly in friendship as life-long learners. At each weekly lunch we have fascinating programs on a wide range of topics. The community is always welcome to visit and learn along with us.

Visitors are welcome to attend our programs and join us for lunch before the program. We generally begin ordering lunches around 11:15 a.m. There are three menu options ranging from $7.50 to $12.50. After a short meeting, our programs usually begin at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Our upcoming programs include:

Jan. 16: Doug May speaks on Memories of Vietnam

Jan. 23: Wendy Guyton speaks on Being a Welcoming Community

Jan. 30: Dan Watson speaks on Service Projects Building Homes in Mexico

Feb. 6: Emerson Knowles speaks on “The Financial Forecast for 2020”

Feb. 13: Dr. Dan Twelker, International President of Volunteer Optometric Services for Humanity (VOSH) speaks on International Services for Vision.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come visit our friendly club, and learn more about Rotary.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on any Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.