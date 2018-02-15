A Magical Night: Variety Show 2018: SaddleBrooke on Stage

Sue Case

The SaddleBrooke Variety Show has been a longstanding SaddleBrooke tradition for many years. It is produced in even years; and the 2018 show, which is titled “Variety Show 2018: SaddleBrooke on Stage,” will run March 13, 14, and 15 of this year.

This show is produced, directed, and performed entirely by volunteer SaddleBrooke residents. Although the format this year is a series of individual performances, Variety Show 2018 bears little resemblance to a talent show. Planning for the show began two years ago. Cast and crew have been rehearsing twice a week as a group, in addition to rehearsals for their own individual numbers.

The Variety Show features singers, dancers, humorists and instrumentalists. You will be happily amazed at the high-quality talent of your friends and neighbors!

Tickets are now on sale through the DesertView Theater website: http://dvpac.net or directly from the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Office. Purchase your tickets now for best seat selection. Consider making a night of it, with dinner at the Bistro before the show. Support your SaddleBrooke neighbors and have a fun evening doing it.

The official 2018 Variety Show poster was made for the show by SaddleBrooke artist and resident, Carol Goldberg. We hope you enjoy its whimsy and color, which we think conjures up the show’s opening number, “Magic To Do,” as well as the “magic” that we hope you will experience throughout the show.