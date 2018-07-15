Little Hooves and Big Hearts visit Children’s Clinics

Sue Robisch

It’s early in the morning and the dedicated people at Little Hooves and Big Hearts are busy at our facility in Oracle getting ready to go to the Children’s Clinics in Tucson. There is much to be done as our equine ambassadors, Lillie and Dolly, need to be bathed and groomed for the visit. When all is ready they will be loaded into their horse trailer for the one-hour trip.

This is just one of the many ways Little Hooves and Big Hearts is making a difference in the lives of children with special needs. Children’s Clinics is a nonprofit organization that provides outpatient medical care to children with special healthcare needs. Their services include all pediatric sub-specialties. Their mission is to provide a family-centered comprehensive medical home to meet the special needs of children and their families. Children are referred by both Tucson Medical Center and Diamond Children’s Center. Many of the children know and love the miniature horses of LHBH who come to see them at the clinics every few weeks.

Many of these children have made a real connection with the minis and visit them at our Oracle facility for one-on-one therapy sessions. These children find that their lives are enriched by these gentle, sensitive animals. The organization’s equine-assisted therapists are certified in equine-guided education. Also certified by PATH’intl (professional association for therapeutic horsemanship). LHBH is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and therapy sessions are offered at no charge for children with special needs.

For more information on Little Hooves and Big Hearts visit our website at www.littlehooves.org or call our Oracle office at 520-896-2820.