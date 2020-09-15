Life Is Good Golf Tournament

Fred Pilster and Jane Chanik

On Friday, July 24, 104 golfers turned out to play with one instruction in mind, “no golf attire allowed” and they nailed it. As you can see from the attached pictures (taken by Jane Chanik) the attire varied tremendously from Hawaiian shirts, bathing suits you would salute, Stud Muffin shirts, slogans, etc. Life is Good and these golfers came out of quarantine to celebrate it.

The SaddleBrooke Golf Club’s Pro Shop sponsored this tournament which was a mix of a scramble on all but the par 3 holes where each team used the three best scores from their players. On some of these par 3 holes, life wasn’t so good as some of the players discovered. But everyone had fun. There were four flights composed of four person teams and prizes were awarded to first, second and third place teams as follows:

Flight One:

1: Alan and Connie Culley, Gary and Lynn Stewart

2: Phil Cohen, Peter Wright, Fred Pilster, and Dennis Marchand

3: Ron Rivas, Yolanda Niemann, Lute Barnes, and Kat Danner

Flight Two:

1: Terry and Kay McCollom, Richard Kaas, and Bonnie Westra

2: Jim and Mary Floerke, Ray and Roberta Wisniewski

3: Tom and Marjorie Hermann, Tim and Kathy Davis

Flight Three:

1: Rick and Linda Watkins, Terri Tindal and LeAnn Ellingson

2: Ken Henry, Wanda Ross, John Perrinello and Pam Brown

3: Randy Spencer, Barb Katz, Edward and Vernie Tupa

Ladies Flight:

1: Reenie Romey, Kerry Crowell, Takeyo Eakin, and Bonnie Barker

3: Sally Drennen, Cathe Kropp, Pam Bicknell, and Nancy Huffman

3: Sandra Murray, Kathy Minx, Shellie Pierce, and Christine Smith

Connie and Alan Culley, half of the winning team, are seen standing with the club pros, Jane Chanik and Troy Jewekes, in front of the scoring sheet at the plated luncheon served after the tournament. As you can see the score was not even close as the team of Culley and Stewart burned up the golf course and beat everyone else by almost 10 strokes similar to the pros against the amateurs. Life was very good for this team as they blew the competition away. Alan said every putt went in and they could do no wrong this day. Everyone had a good time and enjoyed the meal. This was an awesome event, truly a “Life is good tourney.”

