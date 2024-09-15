Let’s Meet a Behind-the-Scenes Star

C. J. Ward

As many of you know, Community Circle Players (CCP) has been putting on successful plays for the past seven years. So, we know you are familiar with the actors. But for every actor, there are many volunteers who work tirelessly, with enthusiasm and professionalism, to bring top-notch performances to our SaddleBrooke audiences. This month we are showcasing our stage manager. The responsibilities are so intense that only a professional could pull it off. Now meet Dana Goldsmith.

The stage manager holds the keys that make a production run as flawlessly as possible. Dana interacts with the cast and crew, both pre-production, assessing the show’s technical requirements and creates a “Run of Show” that highlights acting, lighting, audio, and scenery directions, and subsequently, during the performance, calling cues to make sure the actors are in place and that lighting and audio changes are executed with precision.

Dana started her career as a Wall Street trader, but then made the leap to the creative world and has been in the live events business for over 30 years in the roles of executive producer, creative producer, and stage manager. Along with her husband Sam, a technical director, they had the good fortune to travel the country staging and producing high-end theater and top-name act events. Luckily for us, Sam has also generously contributed his invaluable skills to CCP.

We are so fortunate that Dana brought her experience with her and graciously took on the daunting task of stage manager extraordinaire. Now, what does Dana bring to the table to accomplish these responsibilities so well? She has confidence, limitless energy, and the ability to work well under extreme pressure. She thinks on her feet and clearly communicates with everyone from the director to the producer, actors, lighting and sound, costume designer, and props manager. So, now you know. The next time you attend a play, rest assured that Dana, the “maestro,” is somewhere in the vicinity, orchestrating another evening of theatrical magic.

We asked Dana if she had any insight on the upcoming spring play. She replied, “I can give you a name.” She leaned in and whispered, “Agatha Christie.”