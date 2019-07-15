Let’s dance together this summer

Wanda Ross

Do you like to dance? Whether you like line dancing, Western, disco, rock and roll or ballroom dancing, let’s dance together. On Friday, June 21, a group of 38 line dancers, Western and ballroom dancers had a very fun TGIF afternoon of dancing together. There was plenty of room on the dance floor and music for all tastes. The group of dancers resoundingly voted to continue these fun dances, and most of the group stayed for dinner. So, yes, there is dancing this summer.

On Saturday, July 20, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., we will have a beach dance party at the MountainView Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO. All SaddleBrooke dancers and guests are invited. This event includes a dinner of hamburgers (with turkey burger and veggie burger options) and salads, plus a yummy brownie and ice cream sundae. Lemonade, tea and coffee will be provided. For only $18 per person, you get dinner, dessert, beverage and gratuity, plus music for dancing provided by DJ Sheila Honey. Other drinks will be available for purchase. Since this is a beach theme, attire will be casual— well, maybe not a swimsuit but summery clothes will be perfect. To sign up, contact Dottie Adams at treasurer@sbballroomdance.com.

On Friday, July 26 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., we will have another TGIF Afternoon of Dancing at the MountainView Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO. All SaddleBrooke dancers and guests are invited. This free event includes a cash bar, fun dancing to music provided by DJ Sheila Honey and the option to join fellow dancers for the Friday Fish Fry (or your choice from the menu) at the MountainView Bar and Grill (formerly called the Bistro). We have a private room booked.

On Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., we will have a Dine and Dance Party at the Vermilion Room at SaddleBrooke One. This event is open to anyone wishing to dance and optionally enjoy dinner in the Vistas Dining Room. Thursdays are Burger Nights (or your choice from the menu) so reservations are required if you wish to be seated at one of our reserved tables near the Vermilion dance floor. Dancing usually starts at 5:30 p.m. To reserve a seat, contact Rick Baumgartner at rkbltd@hotmail.com by Wednesday, July 24.

On Friday, August 23 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., we will have another TGIF afternoon of dancing at the MountainView Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO. All SaddleBrooke dancers and guests are invited. This free event will have the same format as the June 21 and July 26 TGIF dance events.

On Thursday, September 5, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., we will have another Dine and Dance Party at the Vermilion Room at SaddleBrooke One. This event will have the same format as the August 1 dance party.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is only $15 per year. It includes free dance classes and many dance events throughout the year, so join us. For more information, go to our club website at www.sbballroomdance.com.