Let The Dancing Begin…again!

Vivian Herman

This summer the SilverBelles individually took some time off for travel to foreign lands or to help grandchildren celebrate various milestones at high school and college graduations and marriages. Our choreographer, Ann, even became a great grandma. But personal milestones aside, the beat must go on since summer is also the time to review and revitalize current routines and put the finishing touches on brand new choreography to be introduced this fall.

The group is most busy from October through March, with December being the busiest due to holiday parties for individual units and activity clubs, in addition to performing for residents at senior living facilities all over Tucson.

Now is the time to book the Belles for your gathering. Just call Caryl Mobley at 630-698-2232 or send an email to her at carylmobley@yahoo.com.