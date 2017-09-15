Lemonade and Popsicles

Geri Sandilands

Hearing about those treats makes your lips “smack” yummy … where can I get them? You would have had to play in the SaddleBrooke Cup (SBWGA) that was modeled after the Solheim Cup. Three different formats were played over 18 holes: Six holes of best ball, six holes of alternate shot and six holes of scramble. A prize-winning contest was held to name the two teams. Congratulations to Nancy Wyllie with SB Stingers and Margie Parolisi with Birdie Bandits who received ball markers with the team’s focus. Matches were paired by indexes, with play being held on August 8. The victorious Birdie Bandits came from behind to win this inaugural event. This well-received event, instituted by SBWGA Vice President Venetia Lewis, will be enjoyed for years to come. Thanks to our sponsors, scoring committee and competitors for making this a thrilling time on the links.