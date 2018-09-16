Learn to ballroom dance

Wanda Ross

Have you ever watched ballroom dancing and thought you might like to try it? Now is the time. The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club offers free dance lessons for SaddleBrooke residents. Join the Dance Club for only $10 per year and you are ready to start. Dancing is one of the best activities for maintaining good health as it combines physical activity, mental thought and socialization plus it is lots of fun.

Dance lessons are on Wednesdays from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at the DesertView Clubhouse. Review sessions are on Saturdays from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at SaddleBrooke Vermilion Room. Our professional-level dance instructors offer lessons for the most popular ballroom dances. These lessons are for fun social dancing so no lifts like you may have seen on Dancing with the Stars.

In October, learn to Waltz with Phil and Anne Doyle. Waltz is a beautiful dance, perfect for weddings and galas. Class dates are October 3, 10, 17 and 24. For questions or to sign up, contact Phil at toughdrphil@gmail.com.

In November, learn the East Coast Swing with Claudia Booth, Barry and Linda Moore. East Coast Swing is a popular fast dance, perfect for our Sock Hops and many other dance opportunities. Class dates are October 31, November 7, 14 and 28. For questions or to sign up, contact Barry and Linda at mooreorless@earthlink.net.

In December, learn the Night Club Two Step with Brian Hand and Sheila Honey. Night Club Two Step is danced to slow music. If you want to look more polished when you slow dance with your honey, this is the dance for you. Class dates are December 5, 12, 19 and 26. For questions or to sign up, contact Brian at brianhand1@hotmail.com.

In January, learn to Foxtrot with Dave Poferl and Mary Borkovec. Foxtrot is a smooth dance that has the same beat as the Cowboy Two Step. Class dates are January 9, 16, 23 and 30. For questions or to sign up, contact Dave at dpoferl@aol.com.

In February, learn the Viennese Waltz with Phil and Anne Doyle. Viennese Waltz is a faster variation of waltz. Class dates are February 6, 13, 20 and 27. For questions or to sign up, contact Phil at toughdrphil@gmail.com.

In March, learn the Rumba with Ann and Tom Kurtz. Rumba is a Cuban dance. Class dates are March 6, 13, 20 and 27. For questions or to sign up, contact Ann and Tom at tomanndance@gmail.com.

In April, learn the West Coast Swing with Brian Hand and Sheila Honey. West Coast Swing is a popular dance done to a wide range of music. Class dates are April 3, 10, 17 and 24. For questions or to sign up, contact Brian at brianhand1@hotmail.com.

In May, learn the Bachata with Vivian Herman and Ron Reich. Bachata is a fun Latin dance. Class dates are May 1, 8, 15 and 22. For questions or to sign up, contact Vivian at tucsonviv87@q.com.

Join us and start the fun of ballroom dancing.