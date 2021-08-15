Labor Day Softball Tournament

Terry Hurley

The annual SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Labor Day Tournament is set for Saturday, Sept. 4 at the community’s jewel of a ball field.

The tournament features men and women who play in the league’s current summer season. Three games are planned at 8, 9:30, and 11:30 a.m.

Free hot dogs, bratwurst, chips, cookies, soda, and water will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., but donations are appreciated. Doug Wagers from sponsor Window Wizard is doing the cooking. Golf Cars of Arizona is the tournament sponsor.

“It’s a fun day for all involved,” said Joe Passoni, SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association president. “There is music, free food, and entertaining softball. It’s an opportunity to socialize with your friends and neighbors and we look forward to another great turnout from the community.”

The tournament is one of four holiday events the league conducts every year but the first since last year’s St. Patrick’s Day tournament, due to COVID restrictions.

Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is celebrated on Monday, Sept. 6 this year. It became a federal holiday in 1894 and marks the unofficial end of summer.

SaddleBrooke Senior Softball is in its 17th season with more than a hundred men and women competing Monday through Friday, year-round, in five different leagues, based on ability.

If you are interested in playing, volunteering, or watching the games, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.