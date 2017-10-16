Did you know? Christmas through the eyes of Mary and Joseph

Terry Barringer

One of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season for the women of Community Church at SaddleBrooke and their friends and neighbors has been the Advent Celebration hosted by the Women’s Ministry. This special program has become an annual tradition for the past 13 years.

The MountainView Ballroom will be transformed for the Christmas season. Tables will be adorned with candles and the colors of Advent. You will enjoy a delightful lunch followed by a decadent dessert. A beautiful musical program will be presented by two of Tucson’s finest entertainers – vocalist Aliyah Douglas and the duo Pastor John and Carol Miller.

Carol and Pastor John have been singing together since before they were married. They have performed around Tucson sharing their talent at banquets and charity events, women’s luncheons and weddings. They are sure to get you in the Christmas spirit with their rendition of favorite carols in addition to some sing-alongs.

Awestruck is the reaction of an audience when they hear the first notes from tiny vocalist Aliyah Douglas. This 13-year-old phenom, winner of numerous competitions including the prestigious New York Lyric Opera Vocal competition, will amaze you with her vocal range and musical presentation.

This celebration of Advent will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. in the MountainView Ballroom, 38759 MountainView Boulevard in Tucson. Tickets may be purchased at the HOA2 Administration Office until November 20, 2017 at a cost of $25. Should you have any questions, please call Mary Baglien at 520-825-1262.

The Women’s Ministry of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke looks forward to sharing this joyous afternoon with you.

CCSB is an all-denominational group of believers meeting at the DesertView Theater in SaddleBrooke every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.