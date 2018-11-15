Knit Wits news

Carol Chiarello

Ahh, cooler weather really makes us eager to pick up the knitting needles and work on a soft and cozy project. It is not too early to think about special items for the upcoming holiday season. You know it will be here sooner than you think.

The Knit Wits recently had a successful Hat Workshop. Members were able to get new patterns and new ideas. Many of our ladies knit hats for charity; they are especially quick to make and you can feel accomplishment in one evening.

One of our charities is Family First in Oracle. This month they will receive a collection of beautifully made knitted and crochet items. These include hats, baby blankets and sweaters.

Upcoming events include “Stash Busting” Day, Halloween party (with prizes) and the upcoming election for next year’s officers. We have show and tell the first Wednesday of each month.

Are you new to SaddleBrooke and looking to join a friendly group? Want to learn some new techniques? Want to socialize and just knit (or crochet) with like-minded people? The Knit Wits Club welcomes new members anytime. You will find us every Wednesday morning from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Arts and Crafts Center, Room 4. Stop by anytime!