Knit Wits news

Carol Chiarello

The first Wednesday of each month is our “show and tell.” A good crowd is on hand, even in the summer months, to see what everyone has been working on. Sometimes there is a pattern for a sweater or shawl that multiple people want to make. Members Linda and Glenna chose the same sweater to do, but in different colors, and they also made modifications on the sleeves.

Ladies are also starting their holiday knitting. (I envy them for getting a good jump start on this!) Some ladies do doll clothes, others hats and mittens, still others ramp up their charity work.

Thank you to our members (and some non-members) who create hats, knitted knockers, lap robes and other items for our various charities. It can certainly help you feel good when you know you can make a difference in someone else’s life.

The Knit Wits meet each Wednesday in HOA 1 Arts and Crafts Center, Room No. 4. You can find us there from 9:00-11:30 a.m. Stop by and see what we are doing. Knit as little or as much as you like, learn new techniques, or not and have fun socializing. We welcome new members any time.