Kick off the holiday season at the SaddleBrooke Singers concert

Steph Mattie

Bah humbug, you might be saying to yourself. It is a warm and sunny autumn day in Arizona. The thought of snow falling, sitting by a crackling fire or Christmas shopping seems so far away. It sure doesn’t feel like December is just around the corner. Well, the SaddleBrooke Singers concert will be just the thing to put you in a holiday mood. For the past several weeks, more than 50 of your SaddleBrooke neighbors have been rehearsing and really getting into the Christmas spirit.

On the first weekend in December, the Singers want to take you along on an international celebration of holiday sights and sounds. Under the direction of Tanya Elias-Graf, join us as we present holiday music from around the world. This year’s show is entitled Here Comes Santa Claus and is a mix of traditional and unique seasonal favorites. Follow Santa’s journey from the South Pacific, Asia and Africa. The trip will continue on to Europe and the Americas, with a final stop in the U.S. May our variety of international music put a smile on your face to begin your holiday season!

The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for over 20 years. The Holiday Concert will be presented on December 1 and 3, 2017. Tickets are on sale now at the MountainView Ticket Office or at the DesertView Theater website. Please visit DVPAC.net and place your order to let us help you jumpstart your Christmas spirit. For more information about the SaddleBrooke Singers, please contact Kathie Barrett at 825-2766.