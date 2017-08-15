Join our Men’s Bible Study for discussions and fellowship

Paul Vincent Volpe

Would you like to study the Bible, interact and enjoy Christian fellowship with other men? If so, join our group, the Men’s Bible Study (MBS), here in SaddleBrooke.

Our MBS meets every Friday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. through May.

We will meet June through September informally for fellowship during the same period.

Our practice is to meet at 8:00 a.m. in the HOA 2 MountainView Dining Room for breakfast/coffee and fellowship, then at 9:00 a.m. we go to the Ocotillo Room in the MountainView Clubhouse for a nondenominational Bible study reading of a chapter in the selected book.

The focus of our discussions is the God-breathed message of the Bible, including literal meaning, historical setting, grammar and synthesis (comparing it with other parts of scripture).

We do have a praise and prayer time. Each attendee is encouraged to share his Christian faith and life. We welcome all men regardless of their previous affiliations or experiences. We close with a prayer at 10:30 a.m.

For additional information, contact Paul Vincent Volpe (818-9174) or Bill Pohnert (825-7862).