Jewish Friendship Group news

Marilyn Anthony

The February Potluck and Trivia evening was a full house. The food was varied and delicious with briskets cooked in four different ways! The trivia was interesting if challenging with many Olympics related questions. Given the nature of Jewish scholarship and involvement in Nobel Prize winning science, world history, the arts and literature, it is difficult to make it easy without sticking to the entertainment industry.

Could you have answered these questions?

In what sport did Israel win its first ever Olympic medal? And who won it?

In what capacity did Ilan Ramon serve on the fatal Columbia mission?

In the future though, best be on Sam and Lorna Michelson-Horowitz’s team as they won for the second (or third?) time! (With help from all their teammates, of course.).

On March 17 the JFG hosts a dinner dance in the East Ballroom of SaddleBrooke TWO. It will be a plated dinner with a choice of turkey or trout. A DJ will be providing music for dancing, so shine up your dancing shoes! The cost is $24.50 (includes tip and tax) per person. Last date for reservations was March 9. Please send your checks with choice of entrée on them to Laurie Colen 63854 E Orangewood Lane.

Our traditional second Seder will take place at the SaddleBrooke One Vistas Dining Room on Saturday, March 31. The meal will be matzo ball soup, brisket, veggies, ice cream or berries and the Manischewitz! Subsidized cost for members is $21 with the non-member price being $36. The Seder will be led by Marilyn Anthony and Mark Schwartz who promise to try and make it as interesting as last year with music by Susan Kravitz.

The March Ladies’ Coffee was hosted by Judi Schumacher and Rachel Hayden on March 9 at Judi’s home.

We are looking for hosts for May onwards. If you have not hosted during the past 18 months or so, please volunteer and contact Leslie Nagy: lanagy@yahoo.com.

The Co-Ed Book Club’s book for March is Waking Lions by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen. Set in Israel it is rife with ethical and moral dilemmas after an illegal immigrant is the victim of a hit and run, the car driven by an Israeli doctor married to a policewoman. It will be hosted by Sherry Marmostein 62758 E Rock Wind Dr, and the book presented by Marilyn Anthony. Please let Sherry know whether you are coming merryshermerrysher@verizon.net. Meet for optional bring your own lunch at 11:45 or just to schmooze over a coffee. Discussion starts promptly at 12:15.

The activities of the JFG do cost money and we therefore rely on the dues of our members to be able to function.

JFG dues for 2018 of $18 per person were due in January. Please send your check to Laurie Colen, 63845 E Orangewood Lane should you not yet have done so.

For further information about the JFG, please contact Bill Kaplan: Williamskaplan@gmail.com.