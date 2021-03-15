It’s All About That Fringe

Ann Kurtz

Come rain, sleet, snow, or pandemic, the SilverBelles will carry on. We are committed to regular practice to keep our dance routines ready for performance and our new costume additions make it all so much more fun. Since several of our dances have a distinct Latin flair, we thought that black fringe pants would be perfect. We loved them so much that we bought a second pair in red! As it turns out, these are great for our jazz numbers as well. They swing and they sway right along with us!

Our dance repertoire is better than ever thanks to the time and dedication of our very strong and talented dancers. The pandemic has led us to revise a few elements to allow for social distancing and we think they look even better now. A new dance in a brand new style is in the works and we’re looking forward to its debut. Stay tuned!

We are ready to perform for any community events that can be held in a safe environment that allows for appropriate distancing. Outdoor venues will be great, particularly as we move into spring and warmer weather. If your club, group, or neighborhood unit would like to schedule a performance, please call Caryl Mobley at 630-698-2232. If you would like to know more about our dance team and what we look for in new members, please call Ann Kurtz at 520-825-5401.