Interns Complete Master Gardeners Class

Jay Dunn

On Feb. 13, 17 interns completed the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners course, which included 13 weeks of class, a test, and two mock plants in the field. After the test review, they celebrated at the home of Master Gardener Alison Lang.

This is a short course sponsored by University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Cooperative Extension. The students completed 50 hours of class work. To complete their course, they need an additional 50 hours of volunteer service this year and six hours of additional educational hours on local plant life by local experts. The course included subjects such as irrigation, citrus, roses, succulents, cacti, weeds, plant pathology, diagnosing problems, correct pruning, planting, an Integrated Plant Management program, xeriscape design, and plant selection.

Congratulations to the new interns!

To set up a plant call, contact Pat and Fred Flanagan at 530-407-6459. For all up-to-date information, plant identification, or to learn more about Master Gardeners, go to saddlebrookemastergardeners.org.