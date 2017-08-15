Institute for Judiac Services High Holy Days

Joan Elder

We are proud to announce that the Institute for Judaic Services and Studies at SaddleBrooke will again be providing High Holy Day Services for the fifteenth consecutive year. Rabbi Sanford Seltzer will again lead our service with Sarah Bollt our Cantorial Soloist and Carolyn Cochran at the keyboard also returning. Below is the schedule for the services which will all be held in the west ballroom at MountainView Country Club.

Erev Rosh Hashanah – Wednesday, September 20, 7:00 p.m.

Rosh Hashanah – Thursday and Friday, September 21 and 22, 9:30 a.m.

Kol Nidre – Friday, September 29, 7:00 p.m.

Yom Kippur – Saturday, September 30

Morning service, 9:30 a.m.

Torah Study/Discussion with Rabbi Seltzer, 3:00 p.m.

Afternoon Service, 4:00 p.m.

The afternoon service will be followed by Kiddush to break the fast and a Havdalah service. Also, members of the IJSS will again be able to remember family and friends through the Book of Remembrance. Emails will provide details for that and additional information pertaining to High Holiday Services for 5778/2017.