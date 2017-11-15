Institute for Judaic Services and Studies – upcoming services

Joan Elder

Many SaddleBrooke members of the IJSS are still remembering the wonderful services we enjoyed for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Rabbi Sanford Seltzer and Cantorial Soloist Sarah Bollt accompanied by Carolyn Cochran provided meaningful words and music. The Kol Nidre service was begun with the melodic viola rendition beautifully played by Ivan Ugorich. A Shabbat service was also held on October 27. The Oneg was sponsored by Mike and Geri Koen in honor of their new granddaughter Marielle and also their 55th wedding anniversary.

Shabbat services will continue on November 17, December 15, January 19, February 23, March 23 and April 27 at 7:00 p.m. pm in the West Ballroom of the MountainView Clubhouse. Preceding each Shabbat is a dinner at 5:00 p.m. in the East Room of the Bistro, also at MountainView Clubhouse. Please contact Loraine Stillman (825-6901 or lorainestillman@gmail.com) to make a reservation.

Following each Shabbat we enjoy an Oneg Shabbat sponsored by a member. Anyone is welcome to sponsor an Oneg to commemorate a special occasion of themselves or family members. Contact Loraine Stillman to arrange that too.

The Adult Study Classes (open to all SaddleBrooke residents) will be held January 25, February 1 and February 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the West Ballroom. The topic for this year’s wonderful classes taught by Rabbi Seltzer is: The Problem of Evil in Jewish Thought and Belief from Natural Catastrophe to 9/11. A voluntary donation of $5 per person is suggested.

If you have any questions about IJSS or wish to become a member for 2018, please contact Chairperson Sam Horowitz (466-6994, saminstitutesb@gmail.com) or Assistant Chairperson Joan Elder (825-0190, JoanLElder@aol.com).