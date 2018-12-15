In Passing

Dean A. Wilson

Dean A. Wilson of Whimbrel Circle, Indian Land, SC passed peacefully to heaven on October 30, 2018 at the age of 80.

Born April 24, 1938 in Rhinelander, WI, Dean attended Rhinelander High School and went on to earn B.S. and M.S. degrees in Meteorology from the University of Wisconsin and the University of Arizona. He did further post-graduate studies at the University of Washington.

An avid outdoorsman, Dean loved hiking, fishing, camping and other activities where he could be out in nature. He dedicated his career to protecting the environment, working for over 30 years at NOAA and the EPA, including heading up Region 10 for a period of time.

Dean spent time living in Boulder, CO; Bellevue, WA; Cary, NC and SaddleBrooke, AZ before his final residence in Indian Land, SC.

A dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather, Dean is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan, daughter Carla Barrett and son-in-law Gary Wieboldt, son Eric and daughter-in-law Melissa, three grandchildren Morgan, Blake and Dylan, and his beloved dog Haywire.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at the Sun City Carolina Lakes Lakehouse in Indian Land, SC on November 17, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Dean can be made to Reasons to Believe (give.reasons.org) or the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org).

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.