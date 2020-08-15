ILR—Meet The Instructor—Andrea Molberg

Ken Marich

The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) is proud to introduce Dr. Andrea Molberg as an Instructor in the ILR. Andrea grew up in Bloomington, Minn., and raised her children outside of Rochester. After leaving the cold and snow of Minnesota she moved to Orange County, Calif. to enjoy a warmer climate. To be closer to grandchildren she moved north to Petaluma. Her last move in 2010 was with her husband Hank to the fantastic community of SaddleBrooke.

Andrea attended Arizona State University, where she received her B.A. in speech in 1971. She continued her education at the University of Minnesota, earning a Ph.D. in 1976 in both counseling and organizational psychology. Currently, Andrea is a senior member of the faculty of the College of Executive Coaching. As an educator and consultant, she has taught courses and seminars at the University of Minnesota, University of St. Thomas (Saint Paul), Pepperdine University (Malibu), UC Irvine, and UC Riverside. While at the University of St. Thomas, she was voted “Teacher of the Year” in social sciences.

As a consulting psychologist, Andrea has worked with many Fortune 500 companies including IBM, 3M, American Express, and Honeywell Inc. to name a few. She also has worked with health care organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, nonprofits like Guide Dogs for the Blind, company start-ups, governmental agencies, and educational institutions. For these organizations, Andrea designs and leads train-the-trainer programs and organizational/employee development programs that are customized for the needs of each specific client. Dr. Molberg’s first book Making Live Training Lively came out in 2003, and she is expecting to publish her second book Emergency Kit for Finding Common Ground this year.

In addition to all her business activities, she and her husband find time to enjoy SaddleBrooke and world traveling and want to do more. Andrea plays pickleball, was on stage with Community Circle Players’ Theater, and wrote articles for the SaddleBrooke papers for both clubs. She currently serves on the SaddleBrooke TWO Strategic Planning Committee. To top it off, as a horse lover she raised Tennessee Walking Horses. The ILR welcomes Andrea Molberg and looks forward to her teaching courses in the ILR program. For more information about the ILR, go to sbilr.org.