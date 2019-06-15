‘I Don’t Want It’ sale sign-up September 18

Sign up September 18, 2019 for SaddleBrooke’s ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Mountain View Clubhouse, Ballroom West. Please bring your homeowner’s card. Tables are $24 for one, and $15 for an addition table (limit two tables per space). We accept cash or check only.

A sign-in sheet will be available at 6:00 a.m. September 18, 2019 in Ballroom West. Starting at 9:00 a.m , names will be called in strict rotation; no exceptions, please.

The ‘I Don’t Want It’ sale will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot at MountainView Country Club, 38759 S. MountainView Boulevard. Come early for breakfast – the chef will be serving breakfast burritos for $5. Coffee, water and soda will also be available for $1.

For more information, please call CJ Burleson at 520-825-5256.