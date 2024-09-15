‘I Don’t Want It’ Sale 2024 – Donate Now

Thanks to the support of our wonderful SaddleBrooke neighbors, Wags & Walkers was able to donate over $2,000 to Pima Animal Care Center for special equipment for flight-risk dogs to be used when they go to a foster or adoptive home. This equipment will help keep them safe while they are adjusting to their new surroundings. We are grateful for your continuing enthusiastic support for this annual fundraiser.

We are gearing up to collect donations for the 2024 “I Don’t Want It” Sale. This year’s sale will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12. Wags & Walkers will again be attending with our For Pet’s Sake Boutique. We are looking for donations of gently used jewelry, scarves, purses, and accessories only. You may drop off your donations at one of the following locations:

• 63457 E. Squash Blossom Lane inside the wall under the ramada between the casita and the house, or

• 65264 E. Emerald Ridge Drive on the bench near the front door.

There is no need to ring the doorbell or knock on the door. Please drop off all your donations no later than Monday, Sept. 30.

If you are interested in more information on this event, please contact Jan Pede at [email protected].