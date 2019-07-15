I can’t even draw a stick figure

Have you ever wondered if you have artistic talent or wished you could find out if you do? Or wondered how artists come up with their artistic ideas? Wish you could try out making art in a non-threatening atmosphere? Are you someone who’s just curious about what it takes to use different mediums? Are you interested but don’t know what medium would suit you? Do you think you can’t even draw a stick figure?

Well, do I have good news for you! The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is sponsoring a class on August 16, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., that is just for you! You will get hands-on experience in several different mediums, such as watercolor, collage and drawing and lively talks about other mediums, such as oils and acrylics. You’ll leave with completed projects and an idea of which medium you would like to pursue. You’ll have a better idea of which class to sign up for in the future, so you can follow your own art dream.

This class is free! However, you’ll need to register for the class with a $10 check to hold your place. When you come to class, you’ll not only get snacks and coffee and a delightful art experience, you’ll get your $10 fee back! Please mail a $10 check made payable to the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild to Robbie Summers with your name, phone number and email address to 64548 E. Sugar Lane, Tucson, AZ 85739. Call Robbie at 520-818-0817 if you have questions. Please note, there is a 48-hour cancellation deadline; if you don’t cancel or don’t come to class, we will cash the check!